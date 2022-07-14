The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General (Retd) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, has issued a decision to form a higher committee to organize and secure the sea beaches.

The decision stipulates that the committee’s representation shall not be less than an assistant undersecretary headed by the Directorate-General of Fire Department with members from 7 government entities — the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Kuwait Municipality, the Environment Public Authority, the Fatwa and Legislation Department, and the Tourism Projects Company.

The decision clarified that the goal of forming this committee is to preserve public health and to avoid many cases of drowning and accidents that result in death or loss, which requires finding solutions to organize beaches and earmarking specific times for swimming while setting security and safety requirements for beachgoers.