The recent hike in the prices of eggs prices in supermarkets, cooperative societies and poultry products to almost 25 percent at sale points has surprised the Ministry of Commerce officials.

According to informed sources the ministry is set to discuss the reasons for this increase and is expected to form a committee with members from the supply, control and consumer protection department and the Pricing Committee, reports a local Arabic daily.

The consumer protection authorities also monitored an increase in the prices of palm and flat beans products in cooperative societies by about 50 fils per pack.

Moreover, the head of the Consumer Protection Department, Mishaal Al-Manea, told the daily that there is a tendency to add eggs to the supply in cooperatives and support them through the state, to stabilize their price after the recent increase that reached 300 fils at some points of sale.

Al-Manea indicated that many reasons may be behind the high price, but what the companies relied on were concerns about the return of bird flu, and therefore production and supply were reduced in the market now, and with the increase in demand, they raised prices, in addition to the increase in the price of fodder.

With regard to the prices of palm and bajilla, he said that the observed increase included 80% of the points of sale in cooperatives by about 50 fils per pack, which raised its price to 400 fils.

He said that “Consumer Protection” submitted to the cooperative societies and the competent authorities, and called on them to subsidize gas as it supports Al-Tanour bakeries, in order to maintain the price ceiling, especially that the monthly cost on the societies will not be more than 25 dinars.