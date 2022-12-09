Representative Faisal Al-Kandari called on the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to form an investigative committee to address the lack of medicines, as well as violations in the Ministry of Health. The official was also quoted in a local paper urging them to visit stores and hospitals to probe the process of dispensing medicines and observe the situation of patients.

Al-Kandari also commented on the medicines that are available in private hospitals, but are not accessible in the ministry. He addressed the Prime Minister to look into the matter, stressing that the health of citizens and the preservation of public funds are the nation’s great interest.

Furthermore, the official guaranteed to extend assistance to the government for the benefit of the country and reassured that he gradually utilized constitutional tools, pending procedures to address the issue of the unavailability of over 200 types of medicines.