The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has warned the domestic labor recruitment agencies not to refrain from providing the services entrusted to them, in order to avoid closing the office, according to the law.

In a warning posted on its official account on Twitter, the ministry stated that the office’s collection of more money other than that has been specified also leads to the closure of the office, in addition to the refusal to practice the activity, which leads to the cancellation of the license.

The warning stressed that it will not hesitate to apply the law on violators and exercise its powers to protect the consumers.

In an awareness tweet attached to this publication, under the slogan ‘Participate in the supervision’, the Ministry of Commerce reiterated the price of recruiting domestic workers through the office is 890 Kuwaiti dinars, including the ticket, while the employer has to pay 390 dinars when submitting the passport of the workers to the office.