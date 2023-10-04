Inspectors from the Commercial Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce, with the help of technical inspectors from the General Traffic Department have shut down a factory that manufactured “exhaust systems” that made annoying noises.

The Al-Rai daily quoting GTD sources said this is considered a violation of environmental law.

The Ministry of Commerce stated that more than 100 manufactured hydrators ready for sale and installation were seized and the issue has been referred to the Commercial Prosecution.