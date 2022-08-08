The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Fahd Al-Shariaan, has referred the Director General of the Public Authority for Industry, Abdul Karim Taqi, for retirement, according to an Arabic paper.

Al-Shariaan received an approval after submitting a memorandum to the Council of Ministers, which granted the proposal in accordance with legal regulations. The Council pointed out that work shall carry on, under the condition set in regards to the appointment of an officer to succeed Taqi and that this newly-appointed official shall take over managerial duties in the days ahead.