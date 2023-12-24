The court has sentenced a colonel at the Ministry of Interior to two months of imprisonment with hard labor. The charges against him include insulting, cursing, and slapping a teenage citizen during the national holiday celebrations. The court found the colonel guilty of violating the law and resorting to physical assault against the victim under the pretext of him breaking the law by throwing balloons, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

During the trial, the victim’s defense team requested the police investigations to provide an audio recording from inside the patrol vehicle. This recording played a crucial role in proving that the security official had indeed insulted the victim. The court acknowledged the authenticity and significance of the recording in supporting the victim’s claims.