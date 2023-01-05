The Colombian Immigration Service has handed over to Ecuador the former Ecuadorian policeman, Germain Caceres, who is accused of killing his wife at an officer training college where he worked, in a crime that shook the small country located in the Andes mountains.

The Ecuadorian Ministry of the Interior tweeted on Twitter that “Germain Caceres has been transferred (from Quito) to the city of Guayaquil (southwest), where he will be imprisoned before his trial, reports a local Arabic daily.

Caceres was deported to Ecuador on suspicion of killing his wife, María Belén Bernal, 34, at the request of an Ecuadorian judge.

In scenes broadcast by the Immigration Department, Germain appeared inside El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, handcuffed and dressed in black, accompanied by a group of Interpol and Colombian police.

The suspect was arrested on December 30 in Palomino, in the northern region of La Guajira, “three months after he left Ecuador,” according to the immigration authorities.

She explained that “the 29-year-old man assumed the identity of another person and worked in a commercial establishment.”

Caceres is a former officer suspected of killing his lawyer wife, who disappeared on September 11 after entering an officer training college on the outskirts of Quito to visit her husband, and her body was found ten days later on a hill near the college. (AFP)