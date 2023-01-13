A college student at Princeton University has created an app that can identify text produced through the viral chatbot, ChatGPT, which quickly rose to fame among students after its release in late November 2022. Edward Tian, a 22-year-old computer science major student, made the app, GPTZero, during the winter break. He said that the app can “quickly and efficiently” identify if an essay is authored by a human or a bot, and that he was motivated to stop the increasing number of AI plagiarism.

The student said that as soon as his bot was released on 2 January 2023, teachers have already approached him to congratulate him after seeing results from GPTZero, which had over 30,000 trial users after a week of its initial release. GPTZero’s free hosting platform, Streamlit, has supported Tian and provided him with web traffic resources.

Tian told the media that his aim is to promote transparency in AI and not oppose the use of AI tools like ChatGPT. Hence, he developed GPTZero, which uses indicators to recognize whether an essay is inked by an AI or a human.