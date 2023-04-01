The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training announced the Deputy Director General for Applied Education and Research as a delegate, Dr Ahmed Al-Hunyan has opened the door for candidacy for the position of dean of the College of Basic Education, in accordance with the conditions regarding the standards, procedures and filling of supervisory positions in the colleges of the authority.

Al-Hunyan stated, that receiving applications for candidacy starts from the April 2 until April 20, during the official working hours of the authority, starting from 10:15 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Hunyan went on to say, “No application for candidacy will be received or any new document added to the application after the prescribed date.

The receipt of applications will take place in person at the office of the Deputy Director General for Applied Education and Research in the Authority’s office.