The Meteorological Department predicts the weather during the weekend to be cooler, with minimum temperatures between 5-10 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 18-21 degrees Celsius, with chances of light fog forming in some areas.

The director of the department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told Kuwait News Agency that the weather today, Thursday, will be partly cloudy, with light to moderate northwesterly to variable winds, with speeds ranging between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures will range between 18 and 20 degree celsius.