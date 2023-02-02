The Meteorological Department predicts the weather during the weekend to be cooler, with minimum temperatures between 5-10 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 18-21 degrees Celsius, with chances of light fog forming in some areas.

The director of the department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told Kuwait News Agency that the weather today, Thursday, will be partly cloudy, with light to moderate northwesterly to variable winds, with speeds ranging between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures will range between 18 and 20 degree celsius.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR