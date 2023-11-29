The Ahmadi Security Directorate’s support patrols have referred two people, believed to be former criminals, to the General Administration for Narcotics Control after they were caught in the Mahboula area in a state of drug use and in possession of narcotic substances and abuse tools.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspects were in a four-wheel drive parked near a building under construction. The securitymen approached the vehicle unnoticed and caught the men red-handed while consuming drugs.

Following a search of the vehicle police found 3 sachets of heroin, one sachet of crystal meth and 11 Lyrica and Captagon pills, a marijuana cigarette, a sensitive scale, and tools for abuse.

The men have been handed over to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.