Spanish police and customs announced the seizure of about 720 kilograms of cocaine imported from Costa Rica.

The Spanish Ministry of the Interior explained in a statement that the authorities “seized 720 kilograms of cocaine inside a container that arrived at the port of Malaga (in the south) at the end of September, originating from Costa Rica.”

It was reported that eight people were arrested as part of the investigation into this seizure, reports Al-Rai daily.

The drugs were hidden in a safe buried under piles of metal waste, according to videos provided by authorities.

At the end of August, the Spanish authorities announced that they had seized a shipment of cocaine, which they described as the largest in Spanish history, as about 9.5 tons of the narcotic substance were found hidden in a banana container imported from Ecuador.