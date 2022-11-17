The Jordanian Anti-Narcotics Department at Amman Airport seized a quantity of cocaine that was hidden inside his body coming from South America, according to a statement issued by the General Security.

The statement said, “The Anti-Narcotics Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 kilograms of cocaine into the bowels of a foreign traveler of South American nationality coming to Jordan via Queen Alia International Airport, thirty kilometers south of Amman,” reports a local Arabic daily quoting Agence France Presse.

The sources explained that workers in the Drug Control Department at the airport noticed the man had consumer sachets of cocaine and he was taken to the Al-Bashir Hospital in Amman and an X-ray showed a number of capsules inside his body following which he was given a stomach wash to purge what he had consumed.

The statement indicated that the traveler following the X-ray admitted to consuming 45 capsules — about 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.