The General Administration of the Coast Guard called on seafarers to exercise caution in the area extending between the Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval Base and the northern pier at the following coordinate location: “29’09.173N 48’07.862E,” noting that a broken pipe (pipe) had been spotted under the surface of the water which poses a danger to them, indicating that coordination is underway with the competent authorities to take the necessary measures, reports Al-Rai daily.

