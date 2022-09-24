The General Directorate of Coast Guard managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle drugs by sea into Kuwait.

In the details, information was received by the Maritime Security Administration about the presence of a quantity of prohibited substances at the bottom of the sea coming from one of the neighboring countries.

After monitoring the area via the radar the security authorities ambushed the cruise boat of the suspect who had gone went to the contraband at the site.

The seizure — 49 items suspected to be narcotics, and a GPS tracking device seized from the suspect – have been handed over to the authorities.