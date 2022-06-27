The Maritime Operations and Formations and Maritime Security, Support Services and Technical departments of Directorate-General of the Coast Guard, in cooperation and coordination with the Public Fire Force department, carried out an extensive security campaign, following reports of a heavy presence of water bikes in some locations, and acts of recklessness and issued 24 citations and seized 14 water bikes.

A local Arabic daily said the security authorities are in no mood to close an eye to such recklessness which endangers the lives of sea-goers and the those water bikers themselves, adding the campaigns will continue to be organized until discipline reins in and to control violators through a security network.

The sources told the daily, the campaign comes upon the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Retd) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, and instructions of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas.