The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport announced the closure of Al-Ghazali Road towards Shuwaikh Port for ten days.

The authority said the closure is carried out in coordination with the General Traffic Department, starting from today, corresponding to January 16, and will remain closed until the Jan 26, noting that the closure period extends from 1:00 am until 5:00 am.

The authority’s statement did not explain the reason for the closure, but it has been carrying out maintenance work for days and laying asphalt on Al-Ghazali Road towards the Sixth Ring Road, to deal with the flying of gravel that appeared in the wake of the rains that the country witnessed last week.