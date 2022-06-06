The Ministry of Health clarified that the clip of seizure of medicines in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area circulating in the social media is old and probably dated back to September 2021.

A local Arabic daily said the seizure of medicines was done in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior and other relevant authorities, necessary legal measures were taken and the seizures and the suspect, believed to be an Asian, were referred to the competent authorities.”

The ministry stresses on those who publish such news to ascertain the authenticity of the report before publishing anything, not to confuse the readers.