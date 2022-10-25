Four climate activists deface wax statue of Britain’s King Charles III at Madame Tussauds. On Monday, demonstrators of a group called “Just Stop Oil” published a video clip showing two of them walking towards a wax statue of the King of Britain, and standing next to him are wax statues of his wife, Camilla Parker, his son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, according to the British newspaper “The Independent”.

Then one of the activists shouted, “It’s time to act,” before he and his companion tossed a chocolate cake in the face of the statue of the British monarch, reports a local Arabic daily.

One of the workers at Madame Tussauds can be heard shouting at the activists: “Guys, stop.” The wax statue of Camilla Parker, wife of Britain’s King, is also strewn with some parts of the cake.

The British Metropolitan Police announced that they had arrested the four activists, and arrested them on charges of committing criminal damages in the wake of the protest.