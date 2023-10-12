The Civil Service Commission in Kuwait has issued a directive to various government agencies and institutions, stating that applications for hiring non-Kuwaiti employees will not be entertained until it has been confirmed that no Kuwaiti candidates are available within the central employment system for the required specializations, reported Alanba Daily.

The Bureau has requested detailed information, including the current number of occupants in each proposed position, distinguishing between Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti employees whose expertise is essential for the role. Furthermore, agencies are expected to provide a breakdown of the number of vacancies for these positions based on each proposed job role within the sector or affiliated department, aligning them with the corresponding fields of work and competencies required for each position.