Today, Sunday, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation said it expects the movement of passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport will reach 6,001,221 during the summer season — with 2,994,786 departing and 3,006,435 arriving in the country.

Deputy Director-General for Planning and Projects Affairs, Saad Al-Otaibi, the official spokesman for the administration, confirmed told KUNA all operational sectors of the DGCA are geared up for this season, in coordination with all government agencies, airlines and ground service providers operating at the Kuwait International Airport, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Otaibi said about 43,156 flights are expected to operate during the summer season between June 1 and September 30 — 21,578 outbound and 21,578 incoming flights.

He stated that the DGCA has stressed on all airlines and ground service companies to raise their levels of readiness and increase the number of employees to improve services provided to passengers and raise operating efficiency during the summer season.