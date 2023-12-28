The General Administration of Civil Aviation underlined the importance of obtaining appropriate approvals for engaging in tourism and travel-related activities. The authorities have called upon individuals interested in such activities to review the necessary procedures and obtain the required approvals in compliance with prevailing laws and regulations, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the official spokesperson for the administration and Director of the Air Transport Department, clarified to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the reports circulating on social media regarding legal measures taken against certain flight account holders were in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations for unauthorized account holders who lack the necessary approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Al-Rajhi further elaborated that the primary aim of this decision is to safeguard the interests of the traveling public and officially licensed tourism and travel agencies. The move intends to curb the rise in fraudulent activities targeting travelers, while also ensuring that the tourism and travel industry operates within regulated parameters in Kuwait’s air transport market.