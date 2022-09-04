Two Stores Inaugurated in Mahboula Residential Towers

Kuwaiti-owned City Centre is pleased to announce the opening of two new branches in Al Tijaria Real Estate Company’s residential complexes last week. The two stores were opened on the ground floor of Thatcher and Juman Complexes in Mahboula, and is a new convenience store concept with plans to expand to every residential neighborhood in Kuwait.

Mr. Nasser Al-Ghanim, Chairman of City Centre stated that City Centre To Go is a convenience store concept which features a seamless shopping experience, refined design, and carries the best grocery brands for the ultimate convenience of life on the go. Unlike other convenience stores, it provides fresh products, such as breads, baked goods and produce, as well as home essentials along with exclusive brands such as Waitrose from the UK.

1 of 4

Mr. Abdul Muttalib Marafie – CEO of Al Tijaria Real Estate Company – expressed his happiness regarding the opening of the new branches of the City Centre Hypermarket and the fruitful cooperation with them, which represents a strategic partnership between the two parties, considering the success of City Centre in Kuwait as a whole.