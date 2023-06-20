Kuwaiti owned City Center launched the Millets festival at it’s flagship Salmiya store last week. The festival was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait His Excellency Dr Adarsh Swaika and was attended by City Centre COO Mr. Ajay Goel and the Management team.

The Millets festival is part of the month long campaign that aims to create awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of Millets, while promoting their consumption for a sustainable and healthier lifestyle.

Different varieties of millets from around the world are available across multiple City Centre stores across the country as part of the month long campaign at amazing prices. Millets are known for being a healthier alternative and offer various advantages. The Embassy is taking efforts to make Millet cereals available in Kuwait.

The United Nations General Assembly, during its 75th session in March 2021, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM2023), further highlighting the global recognition of this nutritious grain.

As part of the Millets festival, a variety of delicious millet recipes were also showcased on the occasion by renowned Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker displaying the versatility of dishes that can be cooked with Millets.

Established in 1999, Kuwaiti-owned City Centre is one of the leading hypermarket groups in Kuwait. It’s slogan “Get More, Save More” represents it’s core ideology: to serve customers with a wide range of quality products at affordable prices. It has continued to evolve over the decades to cater to customer demands by constantly providing new and innovative concepts and streamlining the shopping experience with a new store experience across its 9 branches. City Centre continues to grow exponentially every year and has expanded it’s store formats to hypermarkets, supermarkets, and two convenience stores “City Centre To Go” located in Mahboula. Conveniently located at strategic locations around the country in Salmiya, Dasma, Shuwaikh, Bneid Al Gar, Dajeej, Jahra, Fahaheel; the Flagship store – located in Salmiya – spans over 25,000 sqm, making it one of the largest hypermarkets in the entire region.