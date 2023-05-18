Kuwaiti-owned City Centre launched it’s 24 th anniversary campaign amongst top management and employees in a festive celebration in it’s Shuwaikh branch, located in Manara Mall. The launch event featured heartfelt gratitude and appreciation from both Deputy CEO Nasser Al Ghanim & COO Ajay Goel as well as announcements of expansion plans set to kick off from this year.

After its great success in Kuwait, City Centre is now on the brink of a significant regional expansion plan, with the first step being the opening of its first store in neighboring Qatar, with a 12,000 m2 store to be opened in the heart of Doha towards the end of this year. City Centre’s expansion plans also include the opening of several stores in Kuwait as well as other GCC countries across 2023 and the upcoming years.

1 of 7

The impressive 24th anniversary campaign features discounts up to 50% on all departments in all City Centre branches to include Grocery, Cleaning needs, Health & Beauty, Household, Fashion, Toys, etc.

City Centre is known for it’s large store formats, which have been newly renovated and streamlined, giving shoppers the abilities to shop everything they need in one place. Additionally, the hypermarket chain, known for its aggressive promotional pricing, has ensured that it’s anniversary offering is the strongest of the year, as a way of giving back to it’s customers, many of which have been shopping at City Centre since its inception in 2023.