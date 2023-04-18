40 families enjoyed Eid Shopping, Iftar & Entertainment in Shuwaikh Branch

As is customary for every Eid, Kuwaiti-owned City Centre carried out the Eid Clothing & Toys Initiative in Collaboration with Loyac in their Shuwaikh branch, located in Manara Mall. The initiative comprises of an evening at City Centre, with 40 families hosted by way of doing their kid’s Eid clothing shopping, enjoying an iftar meal together, and celebrating with a fun-packed evening at Cozmo Kids entertainment area.

1 of 3

The initiative, started in 2021, has been a regular one as part of City Centre’s social responsibility commitment, especially at a time where families should be enjoying these joyous occasions together without having to worry about how to provide for Eid with their children and loved ones. It also goes hand-in-hand with Loyac’s commitment of supporting the community.

Speaking on this, City Centre Deputy CEO Nasser Alghanim said, “Our mission of supporting youth in Kuwait is made possible through the efforts from the esteemed Loyac organization, and we are committed to always being an active player in the community. We believe it is our responsibility and every Kuwaiti company’s responsibility to ensure that the younger generations get all the support possible to get the right foundation for their future.”

To note, this is just one of the ways in which City Centre has collaborated with Loyac in support of the community and continues to do so. Another noteworthy initiative is City Centre’s participation with Loyac’s Summer internship, where young adults starting out their careers had an opportunity to work at City Centre’s various branches and head office to gain practical and professional experience as a foundation for their future careers.