The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, on their delegation’s recent visit to Kuwait visited City Centre in Manara Mall, Shuwaikh as part of their Kuwait tour. The delegation met with Kuwaiti-owned City Centre’s top management, including key members from the Commercial and Operations team, in an effort to explore and strengthen commercial ties between Kuwait and India.

The delegation was led by Mr. Amitabh Ranjan, Second Secretary of the Indian Embassy, and the visit included discussions on topics such as FMCG, Private Labelling, Garments sector, with the relevant Commercial Team members.

This is the first major delegation from India visiting Kuwait in the last two years and City Centre was a vital stop on their tour, due to its deep-rooted ties with Indian trade & commerce across different sectors. City Centre has a history of catering to and supporting the Indian community in Kuwait, as well as Indian commerce by way of carrying a large range of Indian products across its 23-year history, since its establishment in 1999.

Speaking on this, Ajay Goel, Chief Operating Officer of City Centre said, “We welcome this fruitful visit from the Indian business delegation. It was a great opportunity to discuss important issues paving the way forward, strengthening the ties between City Centre and Indian commerce, and thus benefiting the Indian community of Kuwait.”