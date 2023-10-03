Last week, Kuwaiti-owned City Centre hosted a British meat trade mission visit at it’s Salmiya store, consisting of several British meat traders companies. The visit was arranged through the UK Embassy of Kuwait, represented by Mrs. Gula Al Sharafi (Senior Trade Advisor from the British Embassy in Kuwait) and Dr. Awal Fuseini (Mission Leader, AHDB, Halal Sector Senior Manager), in order to explore the Kuwaiti investment market, where City Centre was one of the first destinations to gain investor interest.

City Centre impressed the visitors due to the large size of the Salmiya branch, in addition to the multiplicity of sections consisting of food, non-food and household products, and the diversity of its products across all sections, including carrying premium UK Brand “Waitrose”, which is exclusively found only in City Centre stores.

The City Centre team, led by Mr. Arvind Sathu (Head of Commercial) along with Mrs. Nermeen Bishady (Head of Marketing), received the British delegates warmly as investing in the Kuwaiti markets and their diversity for its shoppers is one of the top priorities of the City Centre team. This step signifies opening new potential avenues of business, ultimately resulting in a large choice of meats available to the City Centre customer, as their main objective is always to improve the range and assortment available to the shoppers, especially in the imports division.