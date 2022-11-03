A recent statistic, issued by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), revealed that 67% of requests to block electronic content in the country for 2021 were due to ideas that contradict the principles of religion and society.

The statistic, a copy of which has been obtained by a local Arabic daily, stated that 20% of the requests to block content were for reasons related to fraud, while 9% of the requests were concerned with displaying materials inappropriate for children, and 3% for copyright.

The authority indicated that it plays its role in serving the community, by protecting it from prohibited electronic content in accordance with the regulations and laws issued by state institutions, protecting individuals and vital entities from electronic risks and attacks, and spreading awareness of these risks.

The authority stated that individuals can submit blocking requests through the authority’s website, with the possibility of exchanging information through the platform for exchanging risk information and electronic attacks with vital state agencies.