The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced that it destroyed about a ton of communications equipment that violated technical specifications, which are a major source of interference in communications networks.

The authority said in a press release Tuesday that the devices were destroyed under the supervision of the authority’s employees and in a manner that preserves the environment, reports a local Arabic daily quoting KUNA.

It called on those wishing to import telecommunication devices to submit a request electronically complete with all technical specifications through the authority’s website.