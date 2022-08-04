Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced that it is cooperating with the YouTube platform to remove content that violates public morals through advertisements.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the authority receives complaints about any violating content through websites, by individuals and government agencies, and the complaints are followed up, their validity is verified and then the pages that violate public morals are immediately blocked.

The sources stated that the authority had received several complaints, calling for the removal of “YouTube” ads that contradict public morals and violate media content controls, and they were blocked, through coordination with the platform.