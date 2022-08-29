Official figures show that citizens by far outnumber residents in the age group of 1 to 29, but their numbers are dwindling in the older age groups, saying the ratio of Kuwaitis in their 40s is 1:6 compared to residents.

Out of 1,420,836 citizens of both sexes, according to the latest statistics issued by the Central Administration of Statistics, 862,171 are between one and 29 years old, or 60 percent of the total, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the other hand, the number of residents of the same age group is 685,585 out of 2,796,064, or 24.5 percent. However, the number of citizens is declining in the older categories, reaching 105,417 for the category between 30 and 34 years, compared to 148,989 for residents.

In the category between 35 and 39 years, the number of citizens is 89,932, compared to 352,477 residents. The difference with the forty-year-old group escalates to nearly 6 times, with the number of citizens in the 40- to 44-year-old category reaching 73,841 compared to 426,758 residents, and in the 45- to 49-year-old category 71,620 are citizens compared to 423,968 citizens.

The situation does not differ much with the category between 50 and 54 years (60,107 citizens compared to 302,941 residents), and the category between 55 and 59 years (50,639 citizens compared to 200,962 residents).

The difference begins to diminish with the older groups, as it is three times in the 60- to 64-year-old category (38,667 citizens compared to 126,433 residents), while it decreases to about two and a half times in the 65- to 69-year-old category (28,897 citizens compared to 71,248 residents).

The numbers in the higher categories: the 70-74 age group (17,661 citizens and 33,215 residents), the 75-79 age group (11,089 citizens compared to 13,315), and the 80 or more category (10,795 citizens and 10,173 residents).