The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that citizens have the right to cancel a domestic worker’s residence (Article 20) three months after their departure from the country through the “Sahel” application. They no longer need to wait for an automatic cancellation after six months, starting from November 5.

The Ministry, in a press release from the General Department of Security Relations and Media, stated that this change is a result of direct directives from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, aimed at facilitating the process for citizens.

The release further explained that citizens can now request the cancellation of a worker’s residency through the Residency Affairs Sector by using the “Sahel” application or by visiting one of the Residency Affairs departments, starting from the mentioned date.(KUNA)