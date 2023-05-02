The Kuwaiti Army General Staff announced, Tuesday, that the Naval Force and the General Administration of the Coast Guard will carry out training with live ammunition, Wednesday, from ten in the morning until seven in the evening in the marine shooting range.

The General Staff said in a press statement that the aforementioned marine shooting range is 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia, an extension of Qaruh Island, and 6 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources called on citizens and residents who go to the sea for leisure and fishing and hiking enthusiasts not to approach the aforementioned area during the announced period, in order to ensure the safety of all.