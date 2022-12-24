The unified government application for electronic services or Sahel’s official spokesperson, Youssef Kazem, announced that the Ministry of Defense has launched a new service through the app, which enables it to receive suggestions and complaints intended for the Citizen Service Department.

According to the local daily’s report, in order to enhance the Ministry of Defense’s communication with citizens, Kazem indicated that it is now possible to directly use this service to relay any proposals or file complaints related to the Ministry through the list of services featured in the app.

In addition, he pointed out that the military institution’s interest in monitoring and receiving citizens’ suggestions through the app will contribute to developing and strengthening its vision and evaluating its digital services available to individuals.