The legal representative of a pharmaceutical company reported a complaint to a police station in the Capital Governorate, about a citizen who ordered medicines and refused to pay for them, a local daily reported.

According to the report, the pharmacy representative delivered medicines worth 56 dinars to the suspect’s house, but as soon as the suspect received the medicines shut the door behind him without paying for the delivered items. The representative reported the suspect’s data and residence to authorities.


