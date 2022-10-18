The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Criminal Court and sent a citizen to jail for two years with hard labor, and ordered him to a 5,000 dinars fine and referred the civil case to the competent court after finding the man guilty of threatening to harm and blackmailing a female citizen.

The accused was referred to trial after investigations, supported by evidence, indicated that he had seized the victim’s iCloud email, stolen photos and video clips, and threatened to damage her reputation and was able to force her to part with her jewelry and expensive time pieces and about 20 thousand dinars.

The victim stated in her testimony that the accused got to know her through a social media program and then proposed to marry her to gain her confidence and after he got hold of her photos and clips, he showed his true colors and started blackmailing her and the woman having no other choice informed her family and a complaint was filed against him.