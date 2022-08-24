The Public Relations and Media Department of the Public Fire Services Department stated firefighters rescued an injured person following a collision on Al-Ta’awon Road opposite Anjafa Beach, Tuesday.

The Department explained the Central Operations Department dispatched a fire brigade from Al-Bidaa Center, and upon arrival to the site, the firemen dealt with a collision between two vehicles, which led to the death of a citizen and the injury of another who was handed over to medical emergencies, reports a local Arabic daily.