A citizen in his twenties died after his vehicle collided with the fence of one of farms in Al-Wafra, the vehicle ran out of control and fell into a large pool of water at dawn today.

A report in this regard was received from the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior and ambulance and firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the vehicle and the victim and handed over the remains to the concerned authorities, reports Al-Rai daily.

A case has registered at the area police station.