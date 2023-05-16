The Ahmadi police have arrested two young men in their 30s – a Kuwaiti and a bedoun – for possessing and consuming drugs.

The Al-Anba daily said they were caught in Mahboula and both men at the time of arrest were under the influence of drugs.

According to a security source, two patrolmen suspected the car which was parked under a building with two people inside, and after approaching them, police saw them consuming drugs.

Following a search of the vehicle, narcotic pills, a bag of shabu, and a bag containing a kind of substance resembling marijuana were found as well as drug paraphernalia.

On the other hand, the Ahmadi security patrols arrested yesterday evening two Asians who were promoting locally-manufactured booze. They were caught in Mangaf with 45 bottles of booze ready for sale.


