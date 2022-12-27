The security officers arrested a citizen and an Egyptian expatriate on Monday evening after they were caught red-handedly stealing iron and copper from an oil company operating near the international airport.

According to the local daily, the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a report stating that there were people stealing near the international airport, and immediately sent the rescue patrols to the site, where the two suspects were seen stealing iron and copper from the headquarters of the oil company. The security arrested the suspects and seized the stolen goods. After interrogation, the suspects were taken and referred with the stolen items to the police station accordingly.