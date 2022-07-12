The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Security Sector, in cooperation with the Public Security Sector, was able to arrest the accused in a quarrel and stabbing in Hawalli Governorate.

The ministry said that a report was received regarding the incident and that during a precautionary search of the accused police found in the possession of the suspect of drug use tools. A case of attempted murder has been filed against the man.

The ministry indicated that investigations are underway to identify the parties involved in the incident and refer them to the competent authority.