Personnel from the Public Morals Protection Department of the Ministry of Interior have arrested 15 expatriates of several nationalities, for practicing immoral acts, including a young European woman who allegedly belongs to an international network, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Ministry of Interior stated among the arrested are two people, one of whom managed several sites in various regions to promote illegal activities, and a camera system was found in his possession to document and monitor the entry and exit of people.

After the ministry added 9 women and 4 men have been arrested from Mahboula and charged with practicing vice in exchange for money; and further investigations resulted in the arrest of the European woman who managed an account for illegal and immoral activity.

After the arrest CID men discovered she belongs to an international network. All those arrested have been referred to the competent authorities.