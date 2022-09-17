The criminal investigation officers have seized seven men after they were caught red-handed buying votes for an unidentified candidate who is contesting the National Assembly elections from the second constituency.

A local Arabic daily said the arrest came after information was received from an unidentified informer complete with all details following which a police agent and then raided the election headquarters and seized money that was allegedly being used to buy votes.

Security sources said the CID men are monitored the process of buying votes for two other candidates, one each from the third and the fifth constituencies.

The sources indicated that investigations are still underway with the arrested persons and following the completion of interrogations they will be handed over to the Public Prosecution.