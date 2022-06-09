The Department of “Prevention and Response to Chronic Non-communicable Diseases” at the Ministry of Health held a workshop under the title “Influence and Behavior Change”, presented by Dr. Dana Al-Tarrah, Assistant Professor at the College of Public Health at Kuwait University, within the framework of the national strategy for the prevention and response to chronic non-communicable diseases to build capacity and develop the skills of workers in the field of non-communicable chronic diseases, within the continuing medical education program.

Dr. Hammoud Al-Zoubi, Director of the Department of Prevention and Response to Chronic Non-communicable Diseases, explained the importance of combating chronic non-communicable diseases, which cause about 65 percent of deaths in Kuwait, and touched on the objectives of the future plan, the most important interventions and initiatives, and performance indicators, reports a local Arabic daily.

Dr. Dana Al-Tarrah touched on the importance of understanding the behaviors of society when preparing programs, and designing interventions to influence and change the behavior of individuals towards healthy patterns.

She also explained the most important theories of behavior change and influence and ways to apply them. A number of departments and concerned authorities in the Ministry of Health, with interest in raising awareness and combating chronic non-communicable diseases, participated in the workshop.