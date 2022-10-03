Chinese military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ) more than 70 times last year, the South Korean Defense Ministry said Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a document submitted to the National Assembly, the ministry said the number of times that Chinese military aircraft entered the KADIZ was similar to that of the previous year. The number of entries by Russian aircraft into the KADIZ has exceeded 10 times since 2017, while topping 20 times in 2019, according to the document.

The air defense zone was first drawn in 1951 by the US Air Force during the 1950-53 Korean War to prevent air clashes between nations surrounding the Korean Peninsula. The area is not territorial airspace but is zoned off to request foreign planes identify themselves to prevent accidental clashes.

-Source-KUNA