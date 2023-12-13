The MEED magazine reported that the Ministry of Public Works has granted a contract to the Chinese State Construction Engineering Company for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in South Al-Mutla’a in the Jahra Governorate.

The project, with an estimated budget of 175 million dinars (equivalent to 582 million dollars), aims to create a facility capable of treating 400 thousand cubic meters of water on a daily basis, reports Al-Anba daily.

The project encompasses the construction of underground buffer tanks with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters and a tank unloading station with an identical capacity.

Furthermore, the contractor will establish a network for treated wastewater, extending from the sewage treatment plant in Al-Mutla’a to the irrigation networks in the city of Al-Mutlaa.

Additionally, a 40-kilometer water line will be built from the sewage treatment plant’s tanks in Al-Mutlaa to the bird reserve in Jahra Governorate.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Public Works had received bids for the contract in March of the previous year from the following companies: Arab Contractors, Osman Ahmed Osman & Partners (Egypt), China State Construction Engineering Corporation (China), Kozo Toplu Konut (Turkey), and Mohamed Abdel Mohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons General Trading (Kuwait). The project’s tender was re-issued in November 2022.