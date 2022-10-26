The Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday that China will impose a consumption tax on e-cigarettes from November 1.

The tax rate on the production and import of electronic cigarettes was set at 36 percent, while the tax rate on wholesale trade was 11 percent, the ministry said in a joint statement with the General Authority of Customs and the State Tax Authority, reports a local Arabic daily.

The move aims to improve the consumption tax system and give more scope to its role in encouraging healthy consumption, according to the statement.

To strengthen the supervision of e-cigarettes, China issued a regulation for the industry earlier this year, which mandated the administration of e-cigarette production licensing, wholesale and retail entities, and banned the establishment of e-cigarette outlets near schools.