For decades, the United States and Russia dominated international chess tournaments, but the two countries’ monopoly on this sport was ended by the Chinese Ding Liren.

Liren was able to win the World Chess Championship in Astana, on Sunday, after winning the tiebreaker over his Russian rival Ian Nepomniachtchi, reports Al-Rai daily.

Three rounds in the match ended in a draw, and Liren won in the fourth game, after winning 14 matches in the previous qualifying stages in the same tournament.

Liren won the Chinese Chess Championship three times in 2009, 2011 and 2012, and in August 2015 he became the second Chinese player to enter the list of the top ten players in the world after Wang Yue.